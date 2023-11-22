Illegal de-addiction centre sealed

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 21

The Shahkot police and a team of health officials today checked de-addiction centres in the subdivision.

Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) NS Aujla said a de-addiction centre functioning in Danewal village was checked and found running illegally.

The DSP said the de-addiction centre functioning under the name of Shaheed Baba Bir Singh Gurmit Vidialya was checked, where 57 drug addicts were kept who were shifted to the Jalandhar Civil Hospital de-addiction centre. The DSP said that the de-addiction centre had been sealed and further investigations were on.

#Phagwara