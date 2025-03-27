Illegal drug de-addiction centre sealed

A team of senior officials of the Health Department and the administration, headed by DSP, Phagwara, Bharat Bhushan, medical officers Dr Gagan and Dr Manpreet, Executive Magistrate Gaurav Bansal along with pharmacy officer Urmila Kumari raided and sealed an illegal drug de-addiction centre on Tuesday night.

The centre was being run in a house in Green Avenue on the Phagwara –Palahai road by a Jalandhar resident Dinesh Kumar Sharma.

The DSP said the police had rescued 18 addicted youths from the illegal centre, who were paying Rs 15,000 to 20,000 per month.

The Civil Surgeon, Kapurthala, Dr Richa Bhatia said the centre was being run without a valid licence for several months. The rescued, including Balwinder Singh, Jatinder Kumar, Gurpreet Singh (all of Bajuhan Kalan), Lavpreet Singh (Ludhiana), Kamaljit (Khanpur), Vijay Singh (Phagwara), Randip Singh (Kultham), Harpreet Singh (Mukhlian), Tejinder Singh(Shadipur), Gurwinder (Kandolan), Jassa (Ludhiana), Rajdeep Singh (Phagwara), Jagdip Singh (Sarhali), Gurmit(Adampur), Manpreet (Aurr), and Tushar (Phagwara) and two others.

They all were handed over to their families as some of them have been admitted to govt de-addiction centre in Phagwara.

Dr Bhatia said the raids were a part of the government’s large scale campaign against drugs menace.

The police have also seized medicines, including intoxicants, from the centre.