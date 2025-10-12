Illegal firecracker unit busted at NRI’s dairy

Acting on a tip-off, Chabbewal police raided an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit operating from a dairy owned by an NRI in Bilaspur village. The raid led to the seizure of a large quantity of explosives and finished firecrackers, and the arrest of two individuals.
Advertisement
The arrested individuals have been identified as Kapil, son of Banarasi Das, and Prince, son of Banarasi Das, both originally from Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement