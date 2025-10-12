Illegal firecracker unit busted at NRI’s dairy

Acting on a tip-off, Chabbewal police raided an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit operating from a dairy owned by an NRI in Bilaspur village. The raid led to the seizure of a large quantity of explosives and finished firecrackers, and the arrest of two individuals.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kapil, son of Banarasi Das, and Prince, son of Banarasi Das, both originally from Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

