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Home / Jalandhar / ‘Illegal’ excavation in Shivalik foothills, Forest Dept unaware

‘Illegal’ excavation in Shivalik foothills, Forest Dept unaware

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Our Correspondent
Garhshankar (Hoshiarpur), Updated At : 04:18 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Allegations of large-scale illegal excavation in the Shivalik foothills near Shahpur and Kot villages on the Garhshankar-Nangal road have raised concerns over environmental damage and the apparent lack of enforcement by the authorities.

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According to local residents, earth, sand and stones were excavated from at least five locations on the hills using heavy machinery about a week ago. They alleged that hundreds of tipper trucks transported the excavated material in broad daylight, while trees growing on the hill slopes were uprooted during the operation.

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Residents questioned the inaction of the Forest Department, Mining Department, district administration and the police, claiming that no action has been taken despite the scale of the excavation. They pointed out that strict action is often initiated against farmers for lifting even small quantities of soil or stones from their own fields, whereas extensive excavation in the ecologically sensitive Shivalik hills has allegedly gone unchecked.

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The alleged excavation is stated to have taken place in an area where the Forest Department had recently undertaken plantation. Visible scars on the hill slopes and damaged plantation sites have further fuelled concerns over environmental degradation. Locals fear that weakening of the hill slopes could increase the risk of soil erosion, landslides and flooding during the monsoon, besides disrupting road connectivity.

Residents also alleged that the excavation violated forest and mining regulations as well as environmental safeguards prescribed for the fragile Shivalik region. Some claimed that those involved in the activity were enjoying political patronage, though no official confirmation of the allegation is available.

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When contacted, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Harbhajan Singh said he had no information about the alleged hill cutting. Even when informed that the department had recently carried out plantation in the affected area and the damage was clearly visible, he maintained that he would first verify the facts. "I am not aware of it. I will get it checked and only then I will be able to say anything," the DFO said.

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