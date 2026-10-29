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Home / Jalandhar / Illegal mining: CBI uses drones to survey hills in Talwara

Illegal mining: CBI uses drones to survey hills in Talwara

Villagers seek accountability over environmental damage in Kandi belt

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 07:46 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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The CBI, probing the alleged illegal mining in the Kandi belt of Talwara and Hajipur on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has surveyed hills in Sukhchainpur village using drones.

Residents said a CBI team has visited the village three times and is staying at a government guest house in Talwara, where officials of the state Mining Department are also present.

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The villagers alleged that excavation began in Sukhchainpur in 2012, followed by the installation of a screening unit and a stone crusher. They claimed the crusher was shut down after protests but subsequently resumed operations before being closed again.

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The Mining Roko, Zameen Bachao Sangharsh Committee alleged that mining activities over the past 14 years had caused extensive damage to natural resources in the area. Its members also questioned the permissions granted for stone crushers and cited Sections 4 and 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act in raising concerns over mining activities.

Welcoming the investigation, the committee urged the CBI to establish accountability for the alleged environmental damage. It also called upon the agency to approach the High Court to declare the entire Kandi belt of Hoshiarpur district a no-mining zone.

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