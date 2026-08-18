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Home / Jalandhar / Garhshankar: ‘Illegal mining’ in Barapur forest area, locals seek action

Garhshankar: ‘Illegal mining’ in Barapur forest area, locals seek action

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Our Correspondent
Garhshankar (Hoshiarpur), Updated At : 06:01 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Illegal mining being carried out in forest area. FILE
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The gram panchayat of Barapur village has alleged illegal mining in its forest area, claiming that no action has been taken despite written complaints to the Forest and Mining Departments.

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In a complaint submitted to the two departments on August 15, the panchayat alleged that operators of farms adjoining the panchayat forest were carrying out illegal mining on Shamlat land. The alleged activity has caused damage to the panchayat land and forest, besides altering the surrounding hill terrain, the panchayat claimed.

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The complaint has been signed by sarpanch Santosh Kumari, former sarpanch Surinder Pal, lambardar Parkash Singh and panches Mandeep Kaur, Nirmal Singh, Pargan Singh, Shivani and Surinder Kumar.

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The panchayat representatives further alleged that they had been threatened with dire consequences when they tried to stop the alleged mining activity. They claimed that the mining was being carried out in violation of the provisions of Sections 4 and 5 of the Forest Act.

The panchayat claimed that no official from the Forest or Mining Department had visited the site for inspection till the filing of this report. Sarpanch Santosh Kumari said that if the illegal mining was not stopped immediately, she would lead villagers in a protest on the Garhshankar-Nangal road. She also said the panchayat would get the land measured and if necessary, approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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