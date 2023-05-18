Illegal mining in Garhshankar villages

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, May 17

Illegal mining by the mining mafia is reportedly under way in the villages of Birampur and Lehran in the hilly areas of Garhshankar, which is spelling trouble for the village residents.

Despite complaints from the residents, the administration is yet to take any action. Upon receiving information about illegal mining there, BJP leader Nimisha Mehta visited the mining site in Birampur village. She, with the help of some local residents, measured the depth of the ditches formed due to mining.

On the occasion, Mehta said that the present MLA of area, the sitting Deputy Speaker in the Vidhan Sabha, used to frequently raise the issue of illegal mining under the past administration. He had alleged that illegal mining was being carried out in connivance with leaders of the ruling Congress party, but after AAP came to power in the state, they have kept mum on this issue, she said.

She said, “Sine the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government, no action has been taken against illegal mining by the mafia in the area due to political and administrative support. She said that 10 to 13 feet deep illegal mining has been done at the site, in violation of the guidelines of the Mining Department.”

She interacted with some local residents and listened to their woes. The villagers told her that they had thwarted the illegal mining and had also complained to the authorities in this regard. However, according to them, no action was taken against the culprits. She said that the people have told her that for the last 20 days, soil was being mined from a piece of land owned by an NRI. The mined soil was carried away in tippers. The use of a JCB machine in the process has even left the path leading to the forest in a dilapidated condition. The residents claimed that they had apprised the MLA about the matter on the phone, but instead of addressing their concern, he simply disconnected the call. They then had to approach Mehta. She has warned the administration and the department officials concerned that if action is not taken against the mining mafia, she will approach the NGT in this regard.