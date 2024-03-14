Illegal mining issue hots up

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 13

The issue of illegal mining is getting heated up with every passing day. While Congress MLA Pargat Singh first raked up the issue in Cantonment villages, it is now SAD leaders who have been pointing to illegal mining in Phillaur, Bilga and Shahkot villages.

As Pargat Singh visited the sites on Monday, former Akali MLA Gurpartap Wadala too went to Pwadra village near Bilga where he pointed towards massive environmental loss to Pwadra and surrounding villages, including Burj Khassan, Sidhara and Sanghowal, due to illegal mining being done with JCBs during day and night.

He showed videos of long trailers being used for loading and transporting sand from ‘khuds’. He said unlike the claim of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of selling sand for Rs 5 per 100 cubic feet, the sand at the site was being sold for Rs 35 per 100 cubic feet.

“The sand mafia is earning crores, while the state government continues to stare at the losses,” he said.

Likewise, SAD leader Bikram Majithia also tweeted videos of mining at the same sites. He also posted videos of mining being done even at the night. “Where is Rs 20,000 crore which the AAP government had claimed would come to the government exchequer after the end of mafia raj in sand business?” he questioned.

