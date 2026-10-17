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Home / Jalandhar / Illegal mining unearthed in Sultanpur Lodhi, 6 tipper trucks seized

Illegal mining unearthed in Sultanpur Lodhi, 6 tipper trucks seized

FIR registered against one named accused and 7-8 unidentified persons; operation detected in flood-prone Mand area

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:22 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Seven to eight persons have been booked in Sultanpur Lodhi after the Kapurthala police uncovered an illegal mining operation following a complaint by the Mining Department.

The alleged illegal mining was under way in Khijarpur village, located in the ‘Mand’ area of the Sultanpur Lodhi constituency. Acting on the complaint filed by the Mining Department, the authorities seized several vehicles, including six tipper trucks, along with heavy machinery.

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An FIR has been registered against Michael, son of Saroop, a resident of Lamma Pind in Jalandhar, and seven to eight unidentified persons.

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Case No. 76 was registered at the Talwandi Chaudhrian police station on October 17, under Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. The police took action based on a complaint filed by the Mining Department.

According to police records, two of the six seized tipper trucks were loaded with sand, while the other four were empty. Tractor-trolleys and heavy machinery associated with mining operations were also seized.

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The incident, which came to light in Khijarpur village in the ‘Mand’ region, has raised serious questions about alleged illegal mining operations in the area.

Sultanpur Lodhi is an extremely flood-prone area, with a large expanse of land located along riverbanks. Mining operations in the region could have a significant impact on the ecology and may also contribute to worsening floods.

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