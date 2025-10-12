DT
Illegal property of drug peddler demolished in Indira Colony

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:17 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
As part of the ongoing anti-drug campaign “Yudh Nashian Virudh”, the Municipal Corporation Jalandhar, in coordination with the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police, on Thursday demolished an illegal construction linked to a drug trafficker in the Indira Colony area.

Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur informed that the demolished structure belonged to Mukesh Ram alias Dhoni, a resident of Street No 7, Indira Colony, Jalandhar. The accused is a well-known drug trafficker with nine FIRs registered against him under the NDPS Act and the Excise Act at Police Stations Division No 1 and Division No 2 in Jalandhar.

