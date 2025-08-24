DT
Illegal property of drug smugglers demolished in Jalandhar's Gopal Nagar

Illegal property of drug smugglers demolished in Jalandhar’s Gopal Nagar

10 cases registered against two brothers involved in drug trade
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:32 PM Aug 24, 2025 IST
Commissioner of Police said the illegal property was owned by Pralad Kumar and Somanath in Gopal Nagar, Jalandhar. Tribune photo
The Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, in coordination with the Commissionerate Police, demolished an illegal construction in Gopal Nagar on Sunday. The property belonged to two brothers allegedly involved in drug trade.

Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur said the illegal property was owned by Pralad Kumar and Somanath alias Manna, sons of Prem Kumar and residents of House Number 1472, Gopal Nagar, Jalandhar. Both individuals are known drug peddlers, with 10 FIRs registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“This action sends a strong message to the drug mafia. By demolishing their illegal properties, we are not only enforcing the law but also liberating our neighbourhood from the grip of drugs,” said CP Dhanpreet Kaur.

She reaffirmed the Commissionerate Police’s firm resolve to uproot the drug network completely and appealed citizens to share any drug-related information through the government’s dedicated WhatsApp helpline at 9779-100-200. She assured that the identity of informants would remain strictly confidential.

Residents welcomed this initiative by the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police.

Locals described such actions as a significant step in the state’s ongoing war against drugs.


