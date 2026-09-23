Illegal sand mining continues along Beas

Despite official environmental and wildlife protection measures covering the area along the Beas in the Tanda Bet region of Hoshiarpur, alleged illegal extraction of sand and earth continues, with villagers claiming that heavy machinery and vehicles are being used openly, raising questions over the effectiveness of enforcement.

Residents of villages along the river belt alleged that excavators, tippers and tractor-trailers were being used day and night to extract and transport sand from the riverbed. They said the activity was not only depleting natural resources but also causing erosion along the riverbanks, threatening agricultural land in adjoining areas.

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The movement of overloaded and uncovered tippers carrying sand has added to the problem. Residents said sand blowing from the vehicles was causing inconvenience and visibility problems for two-wheeler riders, particularly on the Tanda-Sri Hargobindpur road.

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Villagers from Fatta Kulla on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Tanda SDM Lovepreet Singh Aulakh, seeking an immediate halt to alleged illegal mining of sand and earth near their village. Village sarpanch Paramjit Kaur, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Kashmir Singh Fatta Kulla, and residents Avtar Singh, Surinder Singh, Updesh Singh, Randhir Singh, Tarsem Singh and Joginder Singh apprised the SDM of the alleged mining activity and sought strict action.

Farmer leader Jasvir Singh Chaulang and Lok Inqlab Manch patron Hardeep Khudda also demanded action against vehicles violating traffic norms while transporting sand. They said the authorities should check the source of the sand being transported and take action against those involved in illegal mining.

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Residents questioned whether merely challaning a few vehicle drivers was sufficient when, according to them, a large number of sand-laden vehicles continued to operate in the area.

SDM Lovepreet Singh Aulakh assured that strict action would be taken against persons found involved in illegal mining and against vehicle operators violating traffic regulations.