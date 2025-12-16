DT
PT
Illegal structure of drug peddler demolished in Jalandhar

Illegal structure of drug peddler demolished in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:57 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
The police and the MC, Jalandhar, jointly executed the demolition of illegal structure of a notorious drug peddler.
The Municipal Corporation, with support from the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police, demolished an illegal structure belonging to a notorious drug peddler in Mohalla Mandi Road, Jalandhar, today.

Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur said the operation was jointly executed by the MC and the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police. The ADCP- I and ACP North supervised the demolition on the ground.

The illegal construction belonged to Rohit Tandon, alias Nitin Tandon, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Division No. 3. Tandon is a notorious drug peddler, already facing seven cases, including those under the NDPS Act, Excise Act and Gambling Act.

The police reaffirmed that no illegal activity related to drugs would be tolerated and strict actions would continue to curb drug trafficking in the district.

