Illegal structures of peddlers demolished

In a decisive move under the government’s anti-drug initiative ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, in coordination with the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police, demolished two illegal constructions belonging to notorious drug peddlers on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur said the illegal property of Dalip Singh, alias Dalipa, was razed in Guru Amar Dass Nagar. Dalip is a known drug trafficker with 11 FIRs registered against him under the NDPS Act and has already faced convictions in several cases.

In a similar action, the illegal structure belonging to another convicted drug peddler, Nisha Khan, alias Nisha Chowdhury, was demolished in Ashok Vihar near Verka Milk Plant. Nisha has six FIRs under the NDPS Act, with multiple court convictions to her name.

Advertisement

“This operation marks a strong message to the drug mafia. By eliminating their illegal properties, we are not only enforcing the law but also reclaiming our neighbourhoods from the grip of narcotics,” said CP Dhanpreet Kaur.

She reaffirmed the commitment of the Commissionerate Police to uproot drug networks entirely and appealed to citizens to share drug-related information through the government’s WhatsApp number 9779100200, assuring full confidentiality of informants.

Advertisement

ADCP-1 Akarshi Jain, ACP, North, Aatish Bhatia supervised the entire operation at both locations.

Residents welcomed the initiative by the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police. Surjit Singh of Ashok Vihar applauded the government’s bold steps, saying, “This will send a strong signal to drug peddlers and inspire public trust. The people stand united with the government in this battle, he said.”

He mentioned that such actions are being seen as a landmark step in the state's ongoing war against drugs and an essential stride toward achieving a drug-free Punjab.