Illegal structures razed

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 24

Phagwara Municipal Corporation’s building branch today demolished several unauthorised constructions,including four under-construction shops at Satnampura and Chandigarh bypass.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Nayan Jassal, while warning encroachers and those involved in unauthorised construction in the city without any sanction of plans, appealed to the people to strictly follow rules and building bylaws as peaceful and law abiding citizens.She said violators of rules would be dealt strictly.

