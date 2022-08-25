Illegal structures razed

Phagwara, August 24
Phagwara Municipal Corporation’s building branch today demolished several unauthorised constructions,including four under-construction shops at Satnampura and Chandigarh bypass.
Municipal Commissioner Dr Nayan Jassal, while warning encroachers and those involved in unauthorised construction in the city without any sanction of plans, appealed to the people to strictly follow rules and building bylaws as peaceful and law abiding citizens.She said violators of rules would be dealt strictly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...