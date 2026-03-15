Illegal weapon, narcotics seized in separate cases; several arrested

Police registered multiple cases in Kapurthala and Phagwara after recovering an illegal firearm, narcotic tablets, heroin and prohibited items from accused persons during routine patrols and searches, while two cases were also registered on the complaint of officials of Central Jail Kapurthala.

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In the first incident, a police patrol present near village Fattivindi received information from a local resident that a youth was standing at the bus stand carrying a suspicious bag. Acting on the information, the police apprehended the suspect and identified him as Dharam Singh alias Dharma, a resident of village Femiwala under Makhu police station in Ferozepur district. During the search, the police recovered one 7.65 mm country-made pistol from his possession. A case was registered against him under the relevant provisions of law.

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In another case, a police patrol team near Sheetla Mandir Road in Phagwara noticed a young man who, upon seeing the police party, became nervous and threw a black polythene packet on the roadside before attempting to flee. The police chased and apprehended him with the help of accompanying staff. The accused was identified as Aksar alias Akshay, a resident of Pehchan Nagar in Phagwara. Upon checking the packet, the police recovered 75 strips of Addnok-N 2/0.5 mg tablets containing a total of 750 intoxicant pills. During the investigation, two more accused - Jatinder alias Kalu, a resident of Chajj Colony, Phagwara, and Vishal, a resident of Prempura locality in Phagwara - were also nominated in the case. All the accused were arrested and further investigation is underway.

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In a separate development, a case was registered on the complaint of Joginder Pal, Assistant Superintendent of Central Jail Kapurthala. According to the complaint, during a routine check inside the jail premises, undertrial prisoner Varinder Kumar alias Mola, resident of Jalandhar, was found in possession of two white earphones and one blue-coloured OPPO touch mobile phone with a Jio SIM card concealed in his clothing. As mobile phones and related devices are prohibited inside jail premises, the items were seized and a case was registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Prisons Act.

In another case registered on the complaint of Dheeraj Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Central Jail Kapurthala, undertrial prisoner Jagjit Kumar alias Gona, resident of Bania Mohalla in Phillaur, was found carrying contraband during a search at the jail gate after being brought back from a court appearance. During the search conducted under security supervision, officials recovered 31 white-coloured unmarked intoxicant tablets concealed in a cloth tied around his head. The tablets were seized and a case was registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and the Prisons Act.

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Police stated that further investigation into all the cases is currently in progress.