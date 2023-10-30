Illegally stored firecrackers seized, 1 held

Jalandhar, October 29
Cracking the whip on illegal storage, supply and sale of firecrackers, the city police on Sunday arrested one person. The police recovered firecrackers worth lakhs from his possession.
Firecrackers were stored in the shop of the suspect and at his residence in Basti Sheikh. The suspect has been identified as Gagandeep.
The police said on the directions of Commissioner of Police (CP) Kuldeep Chahal regular checking and surprise raids were being conducted in the city ahead of Diwali.
Officials said a police team on Saturday, after receiving information, raided Gagandeep’s shop and house and recovered illegally stored firecrackers. The estimated price of crackers was in lakhs, they added.
The officials said a case under Section 286 of the Indian Penal Code and 9B (2) of the Explosive Act was registered against the suspect at the Division No. 5 police station and further investigation was underway.
