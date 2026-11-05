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Home / Jalandhar / Illegally stored firecrackers seized in Jalandhar raid

Illegally stored firecrackers seized in Jalandhar raid

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:55 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Following illegal storage and sale of firecrackers, the police raid a residential premises near Leather Complex Road in Jalandhar. A Tribune photograph.
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The Jalandhar police on Thursday cracked down on an establishment indulging in the illegal storage and sale of firecrackers.

The police raided a residential premises near Ganda Nala, Leather Complex Road, where a room in a five-room house was being used by Sukhwinder Singh for unauthorised storage of firecrackers.

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The illegally stored firecrackers were taken into police possession and legal proceedings have been initiated against the person.

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Under the supervision of Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, Satinder Singh and Madhvi Sharma, ADCP-II, the raid was conducted by ACP West Aatish Bhatia, along with the SHO, Basti Bawa Khel.

Except a designated market for the sale of fire crackers in Jalandhar, the storage, sale or hoarding of firecrackers illegally isn't allowed in any other area of the city.

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However, the Leather Complex-situated establishment was indulging in this without due notice or intimation to the authorities.

Jalandhar Commissionerate Police officials said the police remain committed to taking strict action against illegal storage and sale of firecrackers to ensure public safety and prevent fire hazards in residential areas.

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