Illicit liquor seized, 2 held

Lohian, September 4
The Lohian Khas police have booked two villagers on the charge of brewing illicit country-made liquor.
Investigating Officer Kashmir Singh said the accused have been identified as Sarabjit Singh and Balvir, both residents of Badshah Pur. A total of 20-kg lahan (raw liquor), eight bottles of hooch and utensils for brewing liquor, were recovered from their possession.
They, however, managed to flee the spot. A case has been registered against the accused under the Excise Act.
