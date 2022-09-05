Illicit liquor seized, 2 held

Our Correspondent

Lohian, September 4

The Lohian Khas police have booked two villagers on the charge of brewing illicit country-made liquor.

Investigating Officer Kashmir Singh said the accused have been identified as Sarabjit Singh and Balvir, both residents of Badshah Pur. A total of 20-kg lahan (raw liquor), eight bottles of hooch and utensils for brewing liquor, were recovered from their possession.

They, however, managed to flee the spot. A case has been registered against the accused under the Excise Act.