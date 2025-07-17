Illiterate fear the law, educated violate it, says Seechewal

Environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, while congratulating devotees on the 25th anniversary of the sacred Kali Bein’s Kar Sewa, said that they had achieved what once seemed impossible. Extending his felicitations on the eve of the 25th anniversary of Kar Sewa, he reminded people how 25 years ago, the same Kali Bein that people avoided by covering their noses is now a place where everyone bows their heads with reverence.

He stated that the people of Punjab, by cleaning a river with their own hands, have shown the entire nation how to take care of rivers and water bodies. He added that Punjab has suffered greatly by severing its spiritual and ecological connection with the sacred Kali Bein — the site graced by the presence of Guru Nanak Dev and the origin of Gurbani.

Recalling a meeting held 25 years ago in Jalandhar, Sant Seechewal shared how a speaker had warned that if Guru Nanak’s Bein was not cleaned, future generations would curse us. He said that when Kar Sewa of the Kali Bein began on the day of Sawan Sangrand in July 2000, people mocked the effort, saying such a massive task was impossible to perform by hand.

Sant Seechewal strongly criticised the educated class, saying it was they who are responsible for polluting the rivers and streams of Punjab. “While the illiterate fear the law, the educated often violate it without hesitation,” he said. He emphasised that the IAS and PCS officers, who were supposed to act against such environmental violations, largely failed in fulfilling their duties. “We neither follow the teachings of Baba Nanak, nor do we uphold the Constitution or the principles of science,” he added.

He also mentioned that during the early years of the Kar Sewa, there was a constant struggle with the administration — the very authority expected to enforce the law. Instead of taking action, they often protected those dumping polluted waters into the Bein.

Over these 25 years of Kar Sewa, he said, public awareness has risen not only about the Kali Bein but also about the pollution in Budha Dariya, Chitti Bein, Kala Sanghian Drain and Tungdhab Drain.