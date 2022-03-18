IMA accuses AAP leaders of  'power misuse'

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 17

The Indian Medical Association, Punjab, has strongly condemned the ‘undemocratic and derogatory’ language used against the medical fraternity by some of the newly elected legislators as well as AAP volunteers who have been conducting ‘raids’ at the state-run healthcare institutions.

The members of the IMA said the chaos was being created at the government hospitals in the name of raids and this type of behaviour by the AAP leaders was nothing but blatant misuse of power.

Dr Paramjit Maan, president, IMA, said: “If the people of the state have given the mandate for the overhauling of the whole system, the AAP legislators should not act impatiently to bring in the desired change by hooliganism.”

He urged the CM Bhagwant Mann to intervene to shed the chaos and streamline the functioning of the state-run hospitals.