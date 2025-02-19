IMA holds session on treatment of neurological, spine disorders

The Jalandhar chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), led by its president Dr MS Bhutani, organised a continuing medical education (CME) programme here today, bringing together top neurosurgeons and neurologists to discuss cutting-edge developments in minimally invasive neurosurgery and spine care.

Medical experts at the CME stressed the need for innovative treatments to address the concerns efficiently.

Dr Manbachan Singh Bedi, chief neurosurgeon at Patel Hospital, led an in-depth session on “Minimally Invasive Neuro and Spine Surgery”. His presentation featured video demonstrations of the latest micro neurosurgical techniques, showcasing how these procedures significantly reduce risks and improve time for recovery. The session, chaired by Dr Harneet Gotra and Dr Tushar Arora, highlighted the need for widespread adoption of minimally invasive approaches to offer patients better outcomes.

Another session was conducted by Dr Vibha Gaonkar, chief neurosurgeon at Sharanjeet Hospital, who addressed “Fundamental Neurosurgery and Epilepsy Surgery”. She explained how recent advancements are reducing dependence on anti-epileptic drugs and introduced the revolutionary “Deep Brain Stimulation” technique. This pacemaker-like device, which patients can manage independently, is providing life-changing relief for those suffering from essential tremors and Parkinson’s disease. The session was chaired by Dr Bharat Gupta and Dr Atul Sharma of Innocent Hearts Hospital, who emphasised the importance of making such advanced treatments more accessible.

The final session, conducted by Dr Sharanjeet Bedi, focused on “interesting case presentations in neurology”, highlighting real-life cases that showcased complex neurological conditions and their treatment approaches. The session was chaired by Dr KS Makkar and Dr Sumesh Handa, who led engaging discussions on the challenges and breakthroughs in modern neurology.

The CME event saw a strong turnout, with over 150 doctors from different regions participating. IMA president Dr Bhutani stressed that epilepsy cases were increasing due to heightened stress and lifestyle changes, making such discussions vital.

The event was coordinated by IMA secretary Dr Puja Kapoor. Three senior IMA members were also honoured at the event including senior dermatologist Dr Vikram Sood, senior anaesthetist Dr AS Khurana and senior paediatrician Dr SL Chawla, for their decades of contribution to the medical field.