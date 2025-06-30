IMA Jalandhar hosts medical education session on cancer, neurology advancements

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Jalandhar branch, in collaboration with Capital Hospital, organised a Continuing Medical Education (CME) session at a local hotel, attracting around 150 doctors from the city. The event focused on the latest advancements in cancer treatment and neurology.

IMA President Dr MS Bhutani, along with Dr Vandana Lalwani and Dr Meenakshi Anand, welcomed the guest speakers. Eminent specialists, including Dr Himanshu Srivastava (Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncology), Dr Arun Raja (Consultant, Medical Oncology) and Dr Triman Sikand (Interventional Neurologist), provided valuable insights into cancer diagnosis, treatment, and the latest developments in brain stroke management.

The speakers underscored the importance of early detection and timely intervention in both cancer and neurological emergencies.

Dr Srivastava discussed how cutting-edge technologies now enable targeted cancer treatments that attack malignant cells without harming healthy tissue.

Dr Raja and Dr Sikand informed the attendees that brain strokes could often be effectively managed if treatment is initiated within 24 hours of onset.

Civil Surgeon Dr Gurmeet Lal attended the session as a key guest, along with senior associates Dr CS Paruthi and Dr Harnoor Paruthi, who were honoured during the session. “The session served as a platform for city doctors to engage with experts and stay updated on cutting-edge developments in their fields, reinforcing the medical community's commitment to continuous learning and improved patient care,” said Dr Bhutani.