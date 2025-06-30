DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / IMA Jalandhar hosts medical education session on cancer, neurology advancements

IMA Jalandhar hosts medical education session on cancer, neurology advancements

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:15 AM Jun 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Doctors being honoured during the CME session in Jalandhar.
Advertisement

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Jalandhar branch, in collaboration with Capital Hospital, organised a Continuing Medical Education (CME) session at a local hotel, attracting around 150 doctors from the city. The event focused on the latest advancements in cancer treatment and neurology.

Advertisement

IMA President Dr MS Bhutani, along with Dr Vandana Lalwani and Dr Meenakshi Anand, welcomed the guest speakers. Eminent specialists, including Dr Himanshu Srivastava (Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncology), Dr Arun Raja (Consultant, Medical Oncology) and Dr Triman Sikand (Interventional Neurologist), provided valuable insights into cancer diagnosis, treatment, and the latest developments in brain stroke management.

The speakers underscored the importance of early detection and timely intervention in both cancer and neurological emergencies.

Advertisement

Dr Srivastava discussed how cutting-edge technologies now enable targeted cancer treatments that attack malignant cells without harming healthy tissue.

Dr Raja and Dr Sikand informed the attendees that brain strokes could often be effectively managed if treatment is initiated within 24 hours of onset.

Advertisement

Civil Surgeon Dr Gurmeet Lal attended the session as a key guest, along with senior associates Dr CS Paruthi and Dr Harnoor Paruthi, who were honoured during the session. “The session served as a platform for city doctors to engage with experts and stay updated on cutting-edge developments in their fields, reinforcing the medical community's commitment to continuous learning and improved patient care,” said Dr Bhutani.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts