IMA marks Doctors’ Day with ‘Run for Health’ initiative

To commemorate National Doctors’ Day, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Phagwara, organised a health awareness initiative titled “Run for Health” on Tuesday. The event aimed to promote the importance of regular physical activity and healthy living among the public.

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The programme was graced by Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Member of Parliament, as the chief guest. He appreciated the efforts of IMA Phagwara in promoting preventive healthcare and encouraging fitness within the community. He lauded the medical fraternity for taking the lead in spreading awareness about healthy lifestyles.

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The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from members of IMA Phagwara, who came together to reaffirm their commitment to public health and wellness. The participants emphasised that adopting a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise is essential for preventing lifestyle-related diseases and improving overall well-being.

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Among those who participated were Dr Satnam Singh Parmar, Dr Davinder Chhabra, Dr Vijay Sharma, Dr JS Virk, Dr Ashok Gumber, Dr Kamal Kishore, Dr GB Singh, Dr Jasjit Virk, Dr Varun Sharma, Dr Ramesh Arora, Dr Anil Tandon, Dr Inderjeet, Dr Pritpal, Dr. Abhishek Suman, Dr. Karan Chhabra, Dr. Abhijot Parmar, Dr Chiman Arora, Dr RS Nagpal, Dr Kiran Preet Makkar, Dr Davinder Kaur, Dr Meenu Tandon, Dr Rekha Gupta and Dr Sulbha Singla.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by IMA Phagwara president Dr Tushar Aggarwal and secretary Dr Poonam, who expressed gratitude to the chief guest, all participating doctors and everyone who contributed to making the initiative a success.

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The event reinforced IMA Phagwara’s commitment to promoting preventive healthcare and inspiring the community to adopt healthier lifestyles through regular physical activity.

Doctors’ Day celebrated with enthusiasm in Phagwara

National Doctors’ Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm, dignity and gratitude at Shri Vishwakarma Charitable Hospital Trust, Phagwara, where the invaluable contribution of doctors and medical professionals towards society and humanity was acknowledged in a befitting manner. The event reflected the institution’s commitment to honouring the selfless service and dedication of the medical fraternity, which continues to play a pivotal role in safeguarding public health.

Addressing the gathering, Trust president Pradeep Dhiman extended warm greetings to all doctors on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day and described doctors as the “second form of God on earth” for their unwavering commitment to saving lives.

Highlighting the mission of the institution, Pradeep Dhiman stated that Shri Vishwakarma Charitable Hospital Trust has consistently remained committed to providing affordable, accessible and quality healthcare services to the poor, underprivileged and needy sections of society. He remarked that the trust’s growing reputation and the confidence reposed in it by the public have been built largely on the sincere efforts, expertise and compassionate approach of its team of doctors and healthcare professionals.

To mark the occasion, the Trust president, members of the management committee and senior doctors jointly cut a specially prepared National Doctors’ Day cake as a gesture of appreciation and respect for the medical fraternity. The ceremony was followed by the felicitation of doctors, who were honoured for their dedicated services to patient care.

Among those present were Jaspal Singh Lal, Gurnam Singh Jutla, besides the hospital’s nursing staff, pharmacists and several distinguished members of the Shri Vishwakarma Charitable Hospital Trust, all of whom joined in expressing gratitude and best wishes to the doctors on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day. The celebration concluded on an optimistic note with a collective reaffirmation of the hospital’s commitment to delivering ethical, affordable and quality healthcare services to the community.