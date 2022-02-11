IMA objects termination of Ayushman Bharat scheme

Tribune News Services

Jalandhar, February 10

The state Governing Council of the Punjab Chapter of IMA held a meeting to discuss the repercussions of the recent decision of the Union Government to terminate Ayushman Bharat scheme. The meeting was presided over by state president, Dr Paramjit Maan.

The irate members of the council took serious note of the termination of the Ayushman scheme by the government on the basis of flimsy and false propaganda regarding alleged fraudulent practices by hospitals providing treatment facilities to the patients under the scheme. Dr Maan asked the SBI Insurance to refrain from maligning the medical fraternity by levelling such false accusations.

“If there is any proof of any fraudulent practice, the IMA endorses thorough investigation and punishes the guilty as per the law of the land,” he said.

Dr Maan said the IMA has been striving hard to take up the issue with the authorities concerned and has met the authorities for umpteen times to press the demand for immediate clearance of pending payments amounting to Rs 130 crore as well as to come out with concrete roadmap regarding restarting the scheme.

“Due to no concrete roadmap and non-payment of the dues, hospitals are unable to do further work in preview of economic constraints. Even the state government was apprised of this scenario time and again, but to no conclusive results. Due to sudden stoppage of the scheme, a lot of poor patients are suffering for not getting treatment from majority of the hospitals working under this scheme,” rued the IMA council while adding that due to such deplorable situation, the IMA had issued an advisory to empanelled hospitals to do work under this scheme at their own risk regarding payments till there is written assurance from the government in this regard.

The council said they would constitute a 10-12 member group with representative members both from IMA (state president and state secretary to be part of it) and Ayushman scheme doctors to take up the issue with the authorities to ensure its logical solution.