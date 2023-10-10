IMA wins all Punjab Medical Council posts

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 9

Capturing all 10 posts in the elections to the Punjab Medical Council, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) registered a historic victory.

Sharing details, Dr Bhagwant Singh, president, IMA Punjab, Dr Navjot Dahiya, vice-president of National IMA, and Dr Manoj Sobti, former president of IMA Punjab, said the entire 10-member team of the IMA had won by a significant margin.

Among those who have won the elections are Dr Jasmine Kaur Dahiya of IMA women’s wing, Dr Surinder Pal S Sooch, former IMA Punjab president, Dr Balwinder S Bajwa of Gurdaspur, Dr Raman Kumar Gupta of Jalandhar, Dr Karamvir Goyal, former vice-president of IMA Punjab, Dr Pritpal Singh and Dr Janak Raj Singla, both regional coordinators of IMA Punjab.

Dr Navjot Dahiya thanked all the doctors who supported the team. He said that he hoped that the new team would work with zeal and passion.