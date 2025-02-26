DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / IMD issues heatwave alert in Mumbai

IMD issues heatwave alert in Mumbai

The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai, Thane and other neighbouring districts in Maharashtra’s Konkan region on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the rising temperatures. India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Sushma Nair on Tuesday said the temperatures...
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 07:21 AM Feb 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai, Thane and other neighbouring districts in Maharashtra’s Konkan region on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the rising temperatures.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Sushma Nair on Tuesday said the temperatures are likely to be in the range of 37 to 38 degrees Celsius for the next two days. The IMD reported that temperatures are currently six to seven degrees above normal.

The heatwave alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri on February 25 and 26, the IMD said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper