IMD issues heatwave alert in Mumbai

The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai, Thane and other neighbouring districts in Maharashtra’s Konkan region on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the rising temperatures.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Sushma Nair on Tuesday said the temperatures are likely to be in the range of 37 to 38 degrees Celsius for the next two days. The IMD reported that temperatures are currently six to seven degrees above normal.

The heatwave alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri on February 25 and 26, the IMD said.