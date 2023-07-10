Immigration agent in police net

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 9

Acting on a tip-off, the Division Number 4 police arrested an immigration agent, who was running his business without a licence.

The suspect has been identified as Ishpreet Singh, a resident of GTB Nagar here. According to police officials, they received a tip-off that Ishpreet and his wife were running an immigration company near Gymkhana Club here. They were allegedly duping youngsters on the pretext of sending them abroad.

Acting on the tip-off, the police arrested Ishpreet from his residence, while raids were being conducted to arrest his wife. A few passports, a printer, LEDs among other items have been recovered from his possession.

A case under Sections 406, 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the PTPR Act has been registered.