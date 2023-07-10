Immigration agent in police net

Jalandhar, July 9
Acting on a tip-off, the Division Number 4 police arrested an immigration agent, who was running his business without a licence.
The suspect has been identified as Ishpreet Singh, a resident of GTB Nagar here. According to police officials, they received a tip-off that Ishpreet and his wife were running an immigration company near Gymkhana Club here. They were allegedly duping youngsters on the pretext of sending them abroad.
Acting on the tip-off, the police arrested Ishpreet from his residence, while raids were being conducted to arrest his wife. A few passports, a printer, LEDs among other items have been recovered from his possession.
A case under Sections 406, 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the PTPR Act has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record
9 people have lost their lives across Himachal in rain-relat...
Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village
NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...
After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army columns
Punjab Home Secretary has requested for ‘urgent’ deployment ...
Water level in Ghaggar, Satluj begins to recede
The early morning reading of water level in the Ghaggar at B...
In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh
The general public is advised not to venture into water bodi...