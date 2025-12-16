DT
Home / Jalandhar / Immunisation week launched in Kapurthala

Immunisation week launched in Kapurthala

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:55 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
With the objective of protecting children and pregnant women who have missed routine vaccinations, the Health Department has launched a Special Immunisation Week in Kapurthala district from December 15 to 22. The initiative is being carried out through special vaccination camps to ensure wider coverage and to safeguard vulnerable sections of the population from diseases.

Civil Surgeon Kapurthala Dr Sanjeev Bhagat said the campaign focuses on children and expectant mothers who were left out of earlier immunisation schedules due to various reasons. Dr Bhagat stated that the special drive is being conducted in slum areas and urban localities across the district, where chances of missed immunisation are comparatively higher.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Randeep Singh said that timely immunisation plays a crucial role in protecting children from several life-threatening diseases.

