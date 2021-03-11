Implement Covid advisory, officials told

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala , August 17

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal asked the officials of all departments to implement the newly-issued Covid advisory by the state government.

He also urged people to wear face masks in public places besides educational institutions, government and private offices, indoor and outdoor gatherings, malls, to prevent the further spread of the virus in the population and for the well-being of every individual.

He also said Covid-appropriate behaviour such as social distancing, respiratory etiquettes and no spitting at public places, should be strictly followed. Besides, if anyone has symptoms of Covid, he must get tested for the virus and follow the protocol.