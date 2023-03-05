Implement Safe School Vahan Scheme: DC

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, March 4

To ensure the safety of students, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal has ordered the District Road Safety Committee to ensure the implementation of Safe School Vahan Scheme in letter and spirit.

Presiding over the meeting of Road Safety Committee of Kapurthala, along with SSP Rajpal Singh here on Thursday, the DC directed all the SDMs along with DSPs and officials from the Education Department to check the fitness certificate of school buses and impound the vehicles not meeting the set standards of transportation.

He said the security of children was the top priority and administration would take stern action against those compromising it. He also asked the officials to ensure the SOPs to be implemented under the scheme which have provisions like first aid kits, female attendant in buses, etc.

Taking serious note of illegal encroachment on foot paths in the city, the DC asked the Municipal Corporations/Municipal Councils and PWD to ensure the smooth traffic in the cities besides submitting a forthrightly action taken report against illegal occupants.