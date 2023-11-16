Implement SC orders on stubble burning: Spl DGP

Hoshiarpur, November 15
The Supreme Court ban on stubble burning should be implemented strictly by the Punjab Police. If any farm fire case is reported from an area under a police station, the SHO concerned would be held responsible and face action.
Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla stated this while addressing a press conference here at the Police Lines today. He said the SHOs had been instructed to make farmers organisations, village sarpanches and reputed persons of villages aware in this regard.
He said if any farmer sets crop residue on fire, legal action would be taken against him. He said so far, 286 farm fire cases had been registered in the state out of which only two were from Hoshiarpur district.
In response to a question, he said wherever stubble was set on fire in the state, action was taken against the SHO of the area and show-cause notice issued to him/her.
He said flying squads had formed at sub-division level to prevent stubble burning, which were keeping a watch over villages.
The Punjab Police was going tough against gangsters. The Special DGP said, “I have come to review security arrangements for the rally to be addressed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in Hoshiarpur on November 18.”
It is expected that he Aam Aadmi Party would blow the bugle for the Lok Sabha elections from Doaba during the rally.
