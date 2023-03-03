 Improvement Trust asked to give possession of flats or refund money : The Tribune India

BIBI BHANI COMPLEX

Improvement Trust asked to give possession of flats or refund money

Allottees say even after a decade, there is no provision for electricity, streetlights and water and sewer connections at Bibi Bhani Complex in Jalandhar. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 2

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, while addressing three similar complaints of allottees of Bibi Bhani Complex, has ordered the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) to either provide the possession of flats with the promised facilities within three months or refund the principal amount paid by them with 9 per cent interest per annum and Rs 35,000 as compensation and litigation expenses to them in each case.

The JIT would have to pay around Rs 36 lakh to three allottees - Jaskamaljit Kaur, Ashima Gupta and Dushinder Kaur.

Jaskamaljit paid Rs 5.58 lakh principal amount, Ashima Gupta paid Rs 5.54 lakh and Dushinder Kaur paid Rs 5.58 lakh for the flat. However, they never got the possession of their flats.

They said as per the terms and conditions of the allotment letter, the JIT was supposed to hand over the possession of the flat by July 2012. However, it failed to do so.

“In May 2017, the JIT issued a notification, asking the allottees to take the possession of their flats by May 25, 2017. However, it was also mentioned in the notification that if the allottees fail to take the possession of their flats by the said date, they will consider it as ‘possession given’, which is totally unfair and against the law,” the allottees said.

“Firstly, the possession was to be given by 2012 and even if it was delayed by five years, at least the JIT must have fulfilled the promises. Secondly, when we were forced to take possession in 2017, we visited the complex and found the quality of flats not up to the mark. Besides, facilities such as streetlights, electricity connection and roads that were promised at the time of allotment were missing. So, we had no other option but to refuse the possession,” they said.

The allottees said even after a decade today, there was no provision for electricity, streetlights and water and sewer connections.

“Moreover, the complex at present has turned into a hub of anti-social activities. Flats too have been illegally taken over by miscreants who entered inside by breaking open the locks,” they said.

A notice was sent to the JIT by the Commission. However, the counsel for the JIT maintained that the complainants, after verifying the construction work and other things, took the physical possession of the flats in question. Therefore, the complaints were liable to be dismissed.

After verifying the facts of all parties, the president of the commission, in its judgment, said the partial possession was handed over to the complainants without development work and amenities as per the conditions laid down in the allotment letter. Thus, it ordered the JIT to complete development works and provide all amenities mentioned in the brochure of the scheme within three months, failing which it was directed to return the deposited amount, along with interest @ 9 per cent per annum, Rs 30,000 compensation and Rs 5,000 litigation expenses.

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

