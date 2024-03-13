Improvement Trust fined for failing to give possession of plot

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 12

Failure to give the possession of a 153-sq yd plot at Surya Enclave Extension here to an allottee has cost the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) dear.

While addressing a complaint of Sanjiv Chopra, a resident of Hoshiarpur, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered the Trust to refund the principal amount of Rs 2.6 lakh, along with 9 per cent interest per annum from the date of deposit till realisation, within 30 days of the date of pronouncement of the judgment.

The Commission said if the Trust failed to pay the amount within 30 days, it would be liable to pay an additional 3 per cent interest on the principal amount to the allottee. In its orders, the Commission also asked the JIT to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation for mental harassment and agony suffered by the complainant and the cost of litigation.

In his complaint, the allottee said he bought a 153-sq yd plot at Surya Enclave Extension in 2011 at a cost of Rs 26 lakh. He paid as earnest amount of Rs 2.6 lakh. As per the terms and conditions of the allotment letter, the JIT was supposed to hand over the possession of the plots within two years of allotment, but it miserably failed to do so.

The complainant said in 2015 he found that the farmers had filed a writ petition against the JIT in the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the disputed land of Surya Enclave Extension. Realising that no construction work would take place, he approached the JIT again, but received no response. Consequently, he filed a complaint with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission

