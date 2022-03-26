Improving health facilities in Dasuya is my first priority: Ghumman

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Dasuya, March 25
Karambir Singh Ghumman of the Aam Aadmi Party, first-time MLA from the Dasuya constituency, had won the seat by defeating Congress MLA Arun Dogra by a margin of 8,587 votes. Ghumman says he has been given the responsibility of serving the area by the people of Dasuya and he is all set to take this responsibility and perform with excellence. He says his first priority is improving health facilities in the area.
Karambir S Ghumman, 37
- Party: AAP
- Constituency: Dasuya
- Votes polled: 43,272
- Vote margin: 8,587
- Vote percentage: 32.42
- Defeated: Arun Dogra, Cong
Priorities
KARAMBIR SINGH GHUMMAN says the most important thing is that people’s complaints are resolved in government offices. They should not be made to visit the offices repeatedly for getting their works done. Corruption is completely intolerable and the AAP government is serious about it. He says it must be ensured that people do not have to face inconvenience to get their works done in government offices and their files should not be left pending.
“I have visited the hospital here and found many shortcomings. There were some service windows kept closed while people were waiting for their turn. The windows were immediately got opened and those waiting in queues were provided services. The bathrooms were closed and the patients were given prescriptions to buy medicines from outside. The medicines available in the hospital were provided to the people and hospital authorities were asked to improve the shortcomings,” said Ghumman.
He says the most important thing is that the people’s woes and complaints are properly listened to and resolved in government offices. They should not be made to visit the offices concerned repeatedly for getting their work done. Corruption is completely intolerable and the AAP government is serious about it. He says it must be ensured that people do not have to face inconvenience to get their works done in government offices and their files are not left pending.
“The officers have been directed to provide corruption-free and timely services to people. I would ensure that those visiting offices are listened to properly and promptly without making them to wait for a long period,” said Ghumman.
He says that solving water supply-related problems, especially in the Kandi area, is on his list of works and he visited Talwara areas today to take note of the problems and seek suggestions to solve them.
Ghumman entered politics when he joined the Youth Akali Dal (YAD). He held the post of district president of the YAD and was deputy vice-president of the Dasuya Vikas Manch. Ghumman contested the MC elections as an Independent candidate and was elected as an MC councillor. Later, he became vice-president and also the president of the municipal council between 2015 and 2020. Karambir Ghumman had joined the AAP in 2020.
