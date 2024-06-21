In 2 yrs, value of Sheetal Angural’s assets goes up by Rs 38 lakh

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, June 20
In two years, the value of former MLA and Jalandhar West BJP candidate Sheetal Angural’s assets has increased by Rs 38 lakh. The assets owned by him, his wife Meeta Angural and two kids were worth Rs 2.76 crore in 2022. Their present value is Rs 3.14 crore.
A comparison of Angural’s assets was drawn from the affidavit that he filed today and the one he submitted ahead of the 2022 Assembly poll as the AAP candidate. Though he is a car and property dealer, there has been no addition to his properties, cars and jewellery in the last two years.
Angural owns the New Raseela Nagar house in which he lives. The other two properties, including a non-agricultural land in Nahal village and a commercial property in Basti Danishmandan, are in the name of his wife. The value of Angural’s house has jumped from Rs 58 lakh to Rs 81 lakh. The value of properties owned by his wife has also seen a jump of Rs 10.95 lakh.
Angural owns 74.12 grams of jewellery which was worth Rs 3.33 lakh in 2022. His wife owns 113.1 grams jewellery, whose value was Rs 6.37 lakh in 2022. The value of his jewellery has increased to Rs 11.97 lakh.
Angural has five cars, including Fortuner, Toyota Corolla, Ritz, Wagon R and Ambassador, which he owned in 2022 too. Angural also has an insurance policy worth Rs 1 crore. The liabilities of Angurals have, however, decreased. He had a car and auto loans worth Rs 23.17 lakh which reduced to Rs 11.35 lakh.
