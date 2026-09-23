In 52 years, Phagwara Improvement Trust completes just three housing projects

Established in 1974 to facilitate planned urban development, the Phagwara Improvement Trust has completed over five decades with a limited record of housing delivery. In its 52-year history, the Trust has implemented only three housing schemes, leaving many proposals and properties awaiting execution.

The Trust began operating under its first chairman, Congress leader and advocate Balwant Singh, who assumed charge on January 10, 1975. Over the subsequent decades, the chairmanship rotated through various political parties. Notable leaders included Jagat Singh Palahai of the Shiromani Akali Dal (1978–1980), alongside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Om Gupta, Tejaswi Bhardwaj and Sunil Chum, and Congress leaders Harjit Singh Parmar, Balbir Raj Sodhi and Sohan Lal Banga.

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However, this succession of political leaders failed to generate sustained housing development. The minimal output over half a century has raised sharp questions about the pace at which the development body fulfills its core mandate.

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A new phase began in 2023 when the state government appointed advocate Kashmir Singh Malhi as chairman. Malhi took charge on September 25, 2023, following a nine-month delay. His inaugural event was well-attended by political figures, including Cabinet Ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Balkar Singh and Brahm Shankar Jimpa, as well as Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal.

During his tenure, the Trust proposed a new housing scheme across 15.68 acres near Urban Estate, Phagwara, reportedly seeking a Rs 7 crore loan for the project. While Malhi maintained efforts were underway to advance the proposal, records show the scheme never progressed to the implementation stage under his watch.

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The Trust’s operations have also been hampered by institutional gaps. Following the municipal corporation elections on 21 December, three councillors were expected to be nominated to the Trust, but the process remained stalled. Consequently, while the chairman and staff were in place, the broader institutional structure required for full operations remained incomplete.

Operational costs have further fueled scrutiny. The Trust continues to pay full employee salaries despite minimal development activity, raising broader questions about how efficiently public resources are being converted into infrastructure and housing.

The leadership transitioned again in 2025 with the appointment of labour leader Jarnail Nangal as chairman. Upon taking office, Nangal pledged to prioritise affordable housing and public service transparency.

One of his first initiatives focused not on a new project, but on a legacy property. Nangal inspected the Executive Officer housing complex in Hargobind Nagar, a structure built nearly 35 years ago that has sat vacant for decades.

The inspection revealed neglect, featuring missing doors and windows, vandalised bathrooms, and accumulated refuse, with reports suggesting the site had become vulnerable to anti-social activities. Nangal ordered immediate sanitation work and stated plans would be drafted to restore the building for productive use.

However, information available for this report indicates that the proposed restoration has yet to make substantive progress. The complex remains a stark example of the Trust’s ongoing challenges in maintaining and utilising assets built with public funds.

The Trust’s history highlights two parallel structural concerns: the limited creation of new housing and the inadequate maintenance of existing stock. The proposed Urban Estate project remains confined to paper, while the Hargobind Nagar complex awaits meaningful restoration.

For Phagwara, the town’s growth relies on the Trust’s potential to provide planned housing and support urban infrastructure. After 52 years, its record of just three completed schemes suggests the institution still has considerable ground to cover.

While leadership changes bring fresh political commitments, the Trust’s ultimate efficacy will be judged on tangible outcomes: completed housing projects, fully functional institutional mechanisms, timely property maintenance, and visible improvements to public infrastructure.