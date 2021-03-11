Jalandhar: In a first, no govt school student comes for trials

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 27

Sports trials for day scholars started here on Friday. Boys outnumbered girls in almost every sport. In badminton, 19 boys and 11 girls took part. It is for the first time that no student from a government school took part in the trials.

There has been a low turnout of players in badminton. According to coaches, high price of shuttlecocks is a reason behind this as government school students belong to lower middle class families. Harjinder Singh, a coach, said some years back, a pack of shuttlecocks which is now over Rs 1,200 used to cost much less.

“Also, I would say that Covid has played a major spoil sport. Things have changed for sports in these two years. I have seen the times when maximum participation used to be in badminton, but the participation today is quite shocking,” he said.

Singh also said inclusion of sports as a subject in schools could change the scenario again. “Two years of idleness have resulted in this low turnout and it is not acceptable. The government should do something to ensure that more players are coming forth to participate and represent the state,” he said.

In hockey, 100 boys and 40 girls took part, in handball there were 55 boys and 27 girls respectively. In wrestling, 70 boys and 19 girls came to participate and in athletics, there were 33 boys and 13 girls.

The games will continue on Saturday too.