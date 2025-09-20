Advertisement

Thieves decamp with cash, gold

Thieves struck at a house in Upal Jagir village near here and decamped with Rs 22,000, $1200 and 20 grams of gold. House owner Amarjit Singh told the police that he was at a Dera when thieves barged into his house on Thursday night and stole cash and golden ornaments. The police reached the spot and initiated probe.

Man held for culpable homicide

The Shahkot police have arrested an individual on the charge of culpable homicide. Investigating Officer (IO) Buta Ram said the accused was identified as Jaswindar Singh, alias Hoshiarpuri, of Malsian village. Kajal, wife of Eklov, of Pati Laksian Malsian village, complained to the police that the accused administered some poisonous substances to her husband and killed him. The IO said a case was registered against the accused.