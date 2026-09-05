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Home / Jalandhar / In Brief

In Brief

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Ashok Kaura
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Three booked for fraud

Nakodar: The police here have booked three persons, including a couple, on charges of fraud and criminal conspiracy. The accused have been identified as Paramjit Singh, a resident of Rawal village in Kapurthala, his wife Kulbir Kaur, and Samson Masih, a resident of Basti Peer Daad in Jalandhar. Rupindar Kaur, a resident of Kangana village in Shahkot, had complained to the police that her brother-in-law, Paramjit, and other accused had prepared a forged affidavit in her name to obtain a divorce order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Canada. OC

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Foreign currency stolen, 2 booked

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Nakodar: The Nurmahal police have booked two unidentified persons for stealing foreign currency from a house. Gurdev Singh, a resident of Shamsha Bad village, complained to the police that thieves barged into his house on the night of August 23 and stole Rs 30,000 in cash, 500 Canadian dollars and 200 British pounds. OC

Three arrested in drug cases

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Nakodar: The police have arrested three persons in separate drug cases. The Nakodar Sadar police arrested a man for allegedly possessing intoxicant tablets. Investigating officer Paramjit Singh said that 22 intoxicant tablets were recovered from Pardeep Singh, a resident of Pati Takhar Shankar village. The Shahkot police arrested Naresh Kumar, a resident of Saidpur Jhirri village, with 25 intoxicant tablets. The Mehatpur police nabbed Bhupindar Singh, a resident of Mohalla, with 39 tablets. OC

Youth snatches woman’s purse

Phagwara: A purse was snatched from a woman by a scooter-borne youth here on Friday.

Manjit Kaur, a resident of Phillaur, said she had come to Phagwara to purchase medicines for her granddaughter.

After buying the medicines, she returned to the bus stand, where a youth approached her on a white scooter and snatched her purse before fleeing from there. Manjit said the purse contained medicines, important documents, a mobile phone and cash.

People present at the spot claimed that a snatching incident involving the same youth had taken place on Thursday. OC

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