In Brief: Husband hurt in attack by wife

Phagwara: A husband was reportedly attacked and seriously wounded by his wife and her other three accomplices in nearby village Chack-Hakim on Thursday night. Victim Baljinder Singh told the police that he was going in his car when four assailants, including his wife Vandana Jhalli, attacked him and managed to escape, leaving him behind in an injured condition. The police have registered a case against four assailants. No arrest has been made so far.

Woman drug peddler held

Phagwara: The police have arrested a drug peddler and seized 10 gm of heroin from her possession on Thursday night. The peddler Pammi Sharma, resident of Rattan Nagar, Jalandhar, was nabbed by the police near check-point in village Maherru near Phagwara. A case under the NDPS Act had been registered against her.

Bike stolen from house

Phagwara: A black Splendor motorcycle (PB-09Z-9829) was found stolen from outside the house of its owner Parminder Singh in Mehli Gate, Phagwara. The victim told the police that he went inside the house after parking the motorcycle but found it stolen after some time. The police have registered a case.

3 booked for looting woman

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have booked three miscreants on the charge of looting a woman. Darshan Kaur of Mohalla Guru Nanak Pura complained to the police that she was all alone in her house on February 26 when three persons with masks barged into her house, threatened her, ransacked the house, locked her in a room and fled with valuables.

Ludhiana car driver booked

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have booked a Ludhiana car driver for causing death by negligence. The accused is Amarjeet Singh of Bhora colony. Harman Preet Singh of Hussainabad village complained to the police that the accused was driving negligently and hit his SUV on February 25 near Chak Kalan village, injuring his wife Simaranjit Kaur, who succumbed to her injuries on February 27.

Man held for brandishing rifle

Phagwara: The police have arrested a villager on the charge of brandishing illegal arm. The accused has been identified as Dalveer Masih of Killi village. The police have got information that the accused has a telescope rifle and he brandished it in village at public places.

Two booked for stealing SUV

Phagwara: The police have booked two persons for stealing a Scorpio and household valuables. Jogindar Singh complained to the police that the accused barged into his house, stole the SUV (PB08AX 3909) and other valuables, ransacked house and threatened him to kill him on the phone.