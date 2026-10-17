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Home / Jalandhar / In Brief: Man robbed of gold, cash

In Brief: Man robbed of gold, cash

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Phagwara, Updated At : 03:27 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Phagwara: Four unidentified youths allegedly attacked a two-wheeler rider with sharp weapons and robbed him of a bag containing gold and cash. The victim has been identified as Gurjit Singh. According to the complaint lodged with the police, the incident took place when Gurjit Singh reached a road turn opposite Cambridge School. The accused emerged from a car carrying sharp weapons and a pistol-like object, attacked him and snatched his bag. The police have registered a case. oc

Two arrested with capsules

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Phagwara: The police arrested two persons with 400 pregabalin capsules and 60 alprazolam tablets. A police team was patrolling near Mehli Gate Chowk when the accused spotted it and attempted to flee after throwing polythene envelopes along the road. They were arrested immediately. The accused have been identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Shastri Nagar in Phagwara, and Inderjit Singh alias Inder, a resident of Phillaur. oc

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15-yr-old girl goes missing

Phagwara: The police have registered a case following a complaint about the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl who had left home to purchase household items. According to a complaint lodged by Sandeep Rani, a resident of Ravidasspura Mohalla on Nurmahal Road in Phillaur, her daughter, Aradhya, left home around 2 pm on October 15 but did not return. Following the complaint, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jai Gopal of the Phillaur police station initiated an investigation to the incident. oc

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