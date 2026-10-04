In brief: Three booked for destroying crop

Shahkot: The Lohian Khas police have booked three members of a family for destroying a paddy crop. Investigating Officer Tirath Ram said the accused had been identified as Balwindar Singh, a resident of Samailpur village, his son Chanann Singh and grandson Rannjit Singh. Jaswindar Singh, a resident of the village, had complained to the police that the accused sprayed a dangerous pesticide on his ripened crop and when he questioned them, the accused assaulted him. The officer said the case was registered after receiving a report from the Agriculture Department.

Truck stolen, case registered

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Nakodar: The Nakodar police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of stealing a truck. Baban, a resident of Mohalla Raunta, had complained to the police that an unidentified person stole his truck on October 1. Investigating Officer Davindar Singh said a case under Section 303 of the BNS had been registered in this regard.

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Seven booked for assault

Nakodar: The Nurmahal police have booked seven persons for assaulting a Nakodar resident. Investigating Officer Subash Chandar said the accused had been identified as Lovepreet, a resident of Cheema Kalan village; Saba, a resident of Cheema Khurd; and their five unidentified accomplices. Naresh Kumar, a resident of Rahim Pur village in Nakodar, had complained to the police that the accused waylaid him at Nurmahal on September 16 and attacked him, resulting in serious injuries.

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Proclaimed offender held

Nakodar: The police here have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who had been absconding for the past few months. Investigating Officer Sukhwindar Pal Singh said the accused had been identified as Kamaljit Singh, a resident of Littran village. He was wanted in an attempt-to-murder case that took place in 2025. He was declared a proclaimed offender earlier this year.