In briefs:

33 gram heroin seized from man

Phagwara: The police have arrested a man and allegedly recovered 33 gram of heroin during a raid in Kapurthala. The accused has been identified as Vijay Singh of Nawen Pind Bhatthe. According to SSP Gaurav Toora, a patrol team was conducting checking in the area while travelling towards Kajli, Boot and Subhanpur from Amritsar chungi. During the operation, the team allegedly noticed a man approaching on foot from an unpaved road. The man attempted to move away quickly after noticing the patrol party. He was intercepted. The police allegedly recovered a packet containing 33 gram of heroin. oc

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5 arrested with intoxicants

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Phagwara: The police have arrested a man after allegedly recovering 45 intoxicating pills from his possession. The accused has been identified as Raja of village Latiwal near Sultanpur Lodhi. A team was conducting checking when Raja was intercepted on suspicion. The police allegedly recovered 45 tablets from his possession. Meanwhile, the Phillaur police arrested Ranvir Singh of Nangla and recovered 35 intoxicating pills. The police arrested Surinder Pal of Selkiana and allegedly recovered 36 intoxicating pills. The Nakodar police arrested Kuldeep Singh of Bajuhakalan and recovered 21 pills and seized 19 pills from Harjot Singh. oc

man held for illegal mining

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Phagwara: The police have arrested a Moga resident for illegal sand mining. The accused has been identified as Rinku of Sundar Nagar, Moga. The accused was driving a tipper loaded with illegal sand and was intercepted at the toll plaza Gidar Pindi and arrested him. oc

Teen inhales pesticides, dies

Phagwara: A teen has died after inhaling pesticides in fields. The deceased has been identified as Parbhir Singh of Ladhewali village. Parmindar Kaur, mother of the deceased, told the police that her son was spraying pesticides in fields when he inhaled it. He was admitted to Nakodar Civil Hospital, where he died. oc

Migrant dies

of snakebite

Phagwara: A migrant has died after being bitten by a snake. The deceased has been identified as Sagir Hussain, a native of West Bengal and presently living at Rajowal village.