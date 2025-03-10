In crackdown, cops arrest 18 for drug peddling

In a sweeping crackdown on drug trafficking, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police conducted an extensive search operation across 13 identified hotspots in the city, resulting in multiple arrests and seizures of narcotics and illegal arms.

The operation, led by ADGP, Technical Services, Ram Singh and Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, Dhanpreet Kaur, was carried out as part of the government’s intensified campaign against drug abuse and illegal trade.

Over 400 police personnel, including senior officers, were deployed for the large-scale operation, which targeted areas identified through intelligence inputs and public complaints related to drug-related activities.

As a result of the operation, the police registered 15 FIRs across various police stations in the city and arrested 18 persons found to be involved in drug peddling. In addition, the authorities took three preventive actions, while five persons struggling with drug addiction were sent to rehabilitation centres for treatment and recovery.

During the raids, police officials seized 96.7 gram of heroin, 746 intoxicated tablets, 24 bottles of liquor, one illegal pistol, two magazines and two cartridges, marking a significant success in disrupting the local drug trade.

ADGP Ram Singh emphasised that the primary objective of the operation was to dismantle drug supply networks operating in the city and put an end to street-level drug peddling. He reiterated that the police force remains committed to ensuring that those involved in drug trafficking face the strictest legal action. Stressing the government’s firm stance on eliminating the drug menace, he said similar operations would continue with even greater intensity in the coming days.

He also issued a stern warning to individuals engaged in drug-related activities, making it clear that there would be no leniency for those fuelling addiction and crime in the region.

In an appeal for public cooperation, ADGP Ram Singh urged citizens to actively support the government’s campaign "Yudh Nashian Virudh" by reporting any suspicious activities related to narcotics.

He assured the public that all information provided would be kept strictly confidential to encourage more people to come forward.

Reaffirming the police’s commitment to making the city safer, CP Kaur said every effort would be made to eradicate the drug menace and ensure a secure, drug-free society for future generations.