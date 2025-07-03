In depression, man shoots himself

A man has shot himself dead as he was suffering from acute depression following dispute with his wife at the local Inder Vihar locality today.

Kapurthala DSP Deep Karan Singh confirmed the death of deceased by shooting himself. The police identified the deceased as Sukhchain Singh (48) of Kapurthala.

The police said the deceased had a dispute with his wife and his wife had gone to his parents a few days ago.

The deceased went to his in-laws house and severely beaten up her and the police had registered a case following complaint by his wife.

The police said the deceased fired at him from an illegal weapon.