In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, July 27

With floods affecting life in general, studies have been no exception with students in Lohian villages that have been flooded by the rivers that are in spate finding it difficult to pursue their education. While many have left their villages and are staying at their relative’s place, several others are still at home with their parents not willing to send them to schools due to the rising level of water again. But teachers are worried that the students will suffer academic loss, so they are trying to convince the parents to send their wards.

Khalsa Aid members, along with other volunteers, clean a school premises at a village in Lohian in Jalandhar. Photo: Malkiat Singh

The teachers are also visiting students’ homes to make them attend classes. They travel on their bikes and ensure that they reach out to the maximum number of students. Teachers are also asking the students to visit the nearby schools, wherever they can and study.

Kulwinder Singh, a teacher from Government Primary School, said since his own school was shut, he ensured that he along with his colleagues took classes in another school so that the studies of the students did not suffer. “I took classes in a school in Null today and also provided notebooks to the students today, will continue like this,” he said.

Government Primary School, Mandala Channa, teacher Deepak also tries to encourage students to attend classes. “We go and take the students with us to the school. Being a teacher, it is our duty to ensure that their studies don’t suffer,” he said, adding that another concern was a rise in water level in the villages which was cutting them off, making them unable to reach schools.

A teacher from Government Primary School, Mundi Cholian, Ram Lubhaya said that the teachers were not only teaching students from their own school but from other schools as well. Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO) Rajesh said that teachers were asked to ensure that students were able to pursue education, wherever they could, irrespective of their school or village.