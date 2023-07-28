 In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

A class underway at a school in Lohian; with schools deluged, studies have been adversely impacted.



Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, July 27

With floods affecting life in general, studies have been no exception with students in Lohian villages that have been flooded by the rivers that are in spate finding it difficult to pursue their education. While many have left their villages and are staying at their relative’s place, several others are still at home with their parents not willing to send them to schools due to the rising level of water again. But teachers are worried that the students will suffer academic loss, so they are trying to convince the parents to send their wards.

Khalsa Aid members, along with other volunteers, clean a school premises at a village in Lohian in Jalandhar. Photo: Malkiat Singh

The teachers are also visiting students’ homes to make them attend classes. They travel on their bikes and ensure that they reach out to the maximum number of students. Teachers are also asking the students to visit the nearby schools, wherever they can and study.

Kulwinder Singh, a teacher from Government Primary School, said since his own school was shut, he ensured that he along with his colleagues took classes in another school so that the studies of the students did not suffer. “I took classes in a school in Null today and also provided notebooks to the students today, will continue like this,” he said.

Government Primary School, Mandala Channa, teacher Deepak also tries to encourage students to attend classes. “We go and take the students with us to the school. Being a teacher, it is our duty to ensure that their studies don’t suffer,” he said, adding that another concern was a rise in water level in the villages which was cutting them off, making them unable to reach schools.

A teacher from Government Primary School, Mundi Cholian, Ram Lubhaya said that the teachers were not only teaching students from their own school but from other schools as well. Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO) Rajesh said that teachers were asked to ensure that students were able to pursue education, wherever they could, irrespective of their school or village.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Anju's latest video from Pakistan: Watch Fatima in ‘burka’ enjoy dinner with hubby Nasrullah’s friends

2
Entertainment

'Wasn't 'Gadar' all about Pak bashing': On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Sunny Deol slammed as he speaks of peace between India, Pakistan

3
World

Indian crew member killed, 20 injured as cargo ship with 3,000 cars catches fire off Dutch coast

4
Punjab

Punjab BJP delegation meets governor on flood issue, demands compensation for farmers

5
Nation

Govt, opposition in war of words in Lok Sabha over disruption of Jaishankar's statement, House adjourned

6
Nation

Pakistan criticises Rajnath Singh's 'LoC crossing' remarks

7
Nation

PM Modi tears into Opposition with 'Corrpution Quit India' call ahead of 2024 general election; says UPA has a new name to hide past sins

8
Trending

Glen Maxwell, wife Vini host Tamil baby shower ceremony; fans hail him for respecting Indian traditions

9
Nation

PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite

10
Nation

Maharashtra govt bus with partially broken rooftop runs on road; official suspended after video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Top News

Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in SC on Manipur video

Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in SC on Manipur video

Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...

Opposition’s 15-member team to visit state

Opposition’s 15-member team to visit state

PM, Xi had ‘agreed’ to mend ties in Bali

PM, Xi had ‘agreed’ to mend ties in Bali

SC allows ED chief extension till September 15, but asks if all other officers incompetent

SC allows ED chief extension till September 15, but asks if all other officers incompetent

Extraordinary situation, Centre tells apex court

Dynasties must quit India: PM

Dynasties must quit India: PM

Calls INDIA a ploy to hide misdeeds | Threat to democracy, s...


Cities

View All

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Morning rain washes away MC’s claims of readiness

Dog menace: Majitha road no exception to problem as MC sleeps

Knotty affair: Cables in historical Mai Bazaar act as dampener for tourists

Regularisation: Over 1K teachers stand to benefit in dist

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Inter-state racket of arms suppliers busted

2 snatchers held, 20 mobiles recovered

3 city residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering WFH jobs; 9 held

National-level kabaddi player among 2 arrested with 18.6 gm heroin

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

Service charge ban: Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh cost on restaurant bodies

Delhi-NCR saw highest rabies deaths in 2022

Looking forward: Make drainage dept officials accountable for funds spent

Looking forward: Make drainage dept officials accountable for funds spent

Gates installed on busy stretch, residents write to CM, minister

Sainik School’s heritage crumbling; CM’s intervention sought

Two more held in Rs 23.5-lakh Ladhuwal toll plaza robbery

Kapurthala DC orders girdawari to assess losses

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

Police suspect hand of person known to victim

Students seek probe into lapsed UGC approval

2-day conference on cybernetics concludes