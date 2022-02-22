In Hoshiarpur too, women rule the roost

Hoshiarpur, February 21
About 68.66 per cent voting took place in the seven Assembly constituencies of Hoshiarpur district. In the Mukerian Assembly constituency 1,41,481 (69.72 per cent), in Dasuya 1,31,816 (66.90 per cent), in Urmar 1,24,166 (68.60 per cent), in Shamchurasi 1,23,083 (69.43 per cent), in Hoshiarpur 1,27,089 (65.92 per cent), in Chabbewal 1,14,992 (71.19 per cent) and in the Garhshankar Assembly constituency, 1,21,646 (69.40 per cent) people cast their votes.
Women have played a leading role as compared to men in exercising their right to vote. As many as 4,46,475 women cast their vote in the seven Assembly constituencies of the district, while 4,37,779 men exercised their right to vote. Besides, 19 of the third gender took part in voting.
Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Apneet Riyait said the voting for the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Election-2022 was successfully completed in Hoshiarpur district, for it, the voter and election staff deserves applause. She said the cooperation of candidates, who are contesting the elections, has also been commendable.
The District Election Officer said after the completion of the voting process, EVMs have been shifted to strong rooms under strict security arrangements. She said 65 candidates of different parties are contesting in the district and now after the completion of the vote process, the counting will be done on March 10.
It’s mentionable that eight candidates are in fray from the Mukerian Assembly constituency, 10 from Dasuha, nine from Udmur, seven from Sham Chaurasi, eight from Hoshiarpur, 11 from Chabbewal and 12 from Garhshankar. Riyait said as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, where the staff concerned has been appointed to make the counting process successful, there will be no shortage from the security side of the strong rooms as well.
She said the counting of the Shamchurasi Assembly constituency will be done in ITI, Hoshiarpur, while the counting of the votes for the remaining six Assembly constituencies will be done at Rayat-Bahra Institute.
