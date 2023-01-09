In Jalandhar, Covid cases start trickling in

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 8

After remaining dormant for months in the district, Covid cases have started surfacing in the past few days. In the past two months, only two or three cases were reported from Jalandhar. However, from January 2023, the per day reportage of Covid cases has risen. In the first eight days of January, six cases have been reported so far.

While one case was reported on January 1 and January 6, each, four cases have been reported in the past two days. Two cases of Covid were reported on January 7 and two Covid cases were reported today. The number of active cases in the district stands at five. In total, 81,161 cases have been reported in the district so far.

With the cases of new variants on rise in China and several other countries, the Health Department also recently conducted a review meeting and preparation for the Covid scenario was also updated. However, the number of Covid cases being reported is still miniscule in Jalandhar and the region.