In just 4 months, Jalandhar gets another MC Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 1

Within four months, the city has got the new MC Commissioner. Abhijeet Kaplish, an IAS officer of 2005 batch will take the charge by replacing the current Commissioner, Devinder Singh, who had taken over from Deepshikha Sharma four months ago.

After Singh’s appointment, the councillors were hopeful of some progress in the LED project scam and they had also expected that several other works that were in a limbo would start again. But to their surprise, nothing of that sort happened.

Councillor Jagdish Samrai had expressed hope that something would happen after Singh had joined. But he was the first one to criticise him over no progress.